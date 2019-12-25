Bad roads hamper relief delivery to landslide victims

By YAHUDU KITUNZI & VINIKHET MANANA

Mbale-The poor state of roads has hampered the delivery of relief food to landslide survivors in Zesui and Masaba sub-counties in Sironko District.

The disaster situation report issued by the chief administrative officer, Mr Moses Bukenya Seguya, indicates that the leaders are finding it hard to deliver relief to landslide victims in the camps.

“The rains and floods have destroyed bridges, cutting off roads’ connectivity, especially in the areas where the landslides occurred,” the report reads in part.

“We need to have temporary bridges to facilitate movement as we look forward to fixing new ones. We need to rehabilitate the destroyed water sources,” Mr Bukenya added.

According to the report, there are three camps; Bugimagu Primary School with 539 people; Bumumulo Primary School with 322 people and Nazalazala Primary School with 400.

The district chairperson, Mr Robert Mulekwa, also told MPs on the Presidential Affairs committee, who visited the area last week, about the challenges faced by the displaced people.