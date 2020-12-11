Arua Operation Home Learning Continuity Report Assessment Conducted in Imvepi, Kiryandongo, Lobule and Rhinocamp Refugee Settlements, July/August 2020

Executive Summary

Uganda hosts over 1.43 million refugees in 13 Districts among those are Terego, Madi Okollo, Koboko and Kiryandongo Districts that hosted 263,614 refugees as of 31 August 2020. UNHCR continues to support the Government of Uganda in executing its mandate of protecting asylum seekers and refugees. Under the Uganda Refugee Act of 2006, refugees are granted access to public services like education and health among others, at the same level as nationals. This has enabled refugees to enroll in public education institutions to access inclusive, equitable and quality education services that allow them to learn, thrive and develop their potential, build individual and collective resilience, and contribute to peaceful coexistence as well as civil society in the country of asylum. 119,582 children and youth (33,406 Nationals and 86,176 Refugees) were enrolled in learning institutions in refugee Settlements and host communities in the Sub Office Arua area of operation by March 2020. With the onset of the COVID 19 Pandemic worldwide in late 2019, Uganda shut down all learning institutions, disrupting the normal systems, to safeguard the 15 million learners, who were enrolled for term I of studies across the country, among whom were refugee children and youth. New modalities of continuing with education were sought as guided by the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), which include print and media learning through online, radio, television, and printed self-study material. In the interest of ascertaining efficiency and effectiveness of the two approaches in adding value and worthiness of investing in more resources, an assessment was conducted by UNHCR and WIU in the four settlements under Sub office Arua, that is Kiryandongo, Imvepi, Rhino Camp and Lobule in July 2020. The assessment revealed that 99% of the leaners, teachers, parents and key informants interviewed claimed that the children were demoralized by the closure of schools citing that learners missed something by not going to school physically including interaction with fellow learners, guidance from teachers, learning itself, games and sports activities, face to face classroom learning/assessment, guidance and counselling as well as girls being exposed to early pregnancies /marriage for having stayed idle at home for a long time. The study further revealed that 91% of the learners in both refugee settlement and the host community received the Home Learning Materials (HLMs) majority of which were given in the month of May 2020, nearly two months after closure of schools and total lock down due to COVID 19. 92% of the assessment respondents claimed that the package was useful and only 23% had prior knowledge of the content. The majority 72% claimed that the learners partially learnt the content given in the HLMs. 89% of the respondents claimed that learners encountered challenges in understanding the content of the HLMs and up to 60% of them believed that learners sought or received support from their siblings, parents, guardians and other stakeholders like teachers, neighbours and friends in understanding the content. 91% of the respondents were aware of the ongoing radio teaching Programme in response to school closure due to COVID 19. The challenges associated with Radio teaching include limited access to radio sets coupled with poor signals, ineffective assessment of learners’ understanding of the materials, lack of guarantee that learners attend sessions, language barrier for lower primary learners, unclear timetable for learners to follow on radio teaching and difficulty of learners asking questions or consulting teachers, among others. The assessment suggests that more self-study materials should be given to the learners who missed out and that the RWC structures be used to distribute the materials to learners who cannot move long distances, Radios should be procured and distributed for families to scale up listenership to the Radio Teaching Programme (RTP) and increase access to radio. These measures must be backed by distribution of more HLMs to the learners, more teachers being involved, particularly in home-based learning, while they follow COVID-19 SOPs. Community sensitization/awareness should be embraced to empower parents on the importance of education and the role they play in promoting home learning amidst COVID 19.