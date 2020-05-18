Uganda + 5 more
Analysis of Refugee Vulnerability in Uganda
Attachments
The Uganda Vulnerability Refugee Assessment provides a comprehensive picture of vulnerability among refugee families and the socio-economic dynamics in the settlements. The study was commissioned by the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Government of Uganda.
The data collection was conducted in October 2017 to cover a total of 18 settlements across ten districts.