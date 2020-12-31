Age Gender Diversity Analysis of Calls received through the Feedback Referral and Resolution Mechanism Helpline (FRRM) in Uganda

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

What were the key issues, needs, and vulnerabilities identified through the call data. What cross-sectional concerns could be viewed across all of the thematic areas examined by this study?

BACKGROUND

The inter-agency Feedback, Referral, and gaps in programming of refugees in Uganda.

Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) was launched in the Uganda operation in October 2018 to Support the commitment of UNHCR and its partners to accountability to affected persons and to date has received over 180,000 calls from 50,000 individual callers. This data provides unique insight into the needs and concerns of the community. All calls received majority of the calls (56%). Women and girls through the FRRM helpline are recorded in also made a slightly lower percentage of the the system’s interactive data portal which calls when compared to their actual propor-provides a sound summary of call statistics; tion in the overall retugee population, with however, it does not analyse the data to iden- 40% and 52% respectively, a trend that can tify gaps in the programming of partners and be seen across all nationalities with the ex-UNHCR. As a result, this study was commis- ception of Somali PoC where women and sioned to analyze the helpline data through girls made a majority of the calls. 80% of the an age gender and diversity lens and to highlight specific issues and “programming blind spots” facing different populations.