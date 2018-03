Uganda struggles amid new Congolese refugee influx

By Samuel Okiror

As Congolese fleeing attacks in the northeastern Ituri province continue to stream into neighbouring Uganda, an outbreak of cholera with a worryingly high mortality rate is hampering efforts to respond to the sudden influx.

A lack of adequate funds is frustrating the response not only to the disease outbreak, but also to the wider needs of the new arrivals.

Read more on IRIN.