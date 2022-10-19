Advancing Child Mental Health and Protection in Humanitarian Settings: Evidence of Effectiveness of the Child Friendly Spaces Toolkit

Overview

This 3-year collaborative study sought to compare the effectiveness of two psychosocial approaches to implementing child friendly spaces in the West Nile refugee response, Uganda from 2019-2022. Using a 3-arm Randomised Control Trial, it compared the effect of using the Toolkit for Child Friendly Spaces in Humanitarian Settings, the ‘Standard’ guidelines, and no intervention in achieving child mental health, psychosocial well-being and protection outcomes.

As the third and final phase of almost 10 years of collaborative research into CFS, these findings further the evidence base for advancing the design and implementation of first-line mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) for children affected by conflict and displacement.

This document is a summary of this latest research together with recommendations.

More detailed methodology, findings and analysis will be available in forthcoming academic journal articles.

Key Message:

The study found strong evidence that both the Toolkit and the Standard approaches can have immediate as well as longer-term psychosocial benefits for younger children and adolescents. 2, 3 Whilst it found considerable variation in the impacts of the two approaches, the Toolkit was overall found to be more effective in sustaining many aspects of psychosocial change, particularly amongst adolescent girls and ethnic minorities.

To ensure sustained, holistic impact in protracted settings, efforts should be made as early as possible to transition CFS into a wider programme of complementary and community-led services and to strengthen community support structures that address both the needs of children and caregivers.