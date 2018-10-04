04 Oct 2018

ACTED Uganda launches its Revive Centre in Karamoja with the Ambassador of France

Report
from ACTED
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original

The REVIVE Centre inaugurated in Nakapiripirit will serve as a demonstration and learning site for regenerative agro-ecological practices for Karamoja and its communities.

On July 23, Ms Stéphanie Rivoal, the Ambassador of France to Uganda, visited Karamoja to learn about ACTED projects funded by the Embassy. After a warm welcome by community members and project beneficiaries of the woodlots established in Loregae (Moroto District), the visit proceeded to Nakapiripirit. There, the ACTED team and community-based facilitators proudly showcased the results of regenerative interventions on private lands.

Ambassador Rivoal spoke with several project beneficiaries, including Mama Jordan. Mama Jordan had feared she would have to leave her house because of recurrent floods on her land. Thanks to ACTED operations, she has now managed to safeguard her land and make it flood-resistant and food-productive. And this was made possible through permaculture design and simple earthworks, such as swales and kitchen gardens.

The visit concluded with the official inauguration of ACTED REVIVE Centre. Local authorities from Nakapiripirit District attended the event, along with NGOs representatives and curious community members. After a tour of the flourishing tree nursery and permagardens, and a series of speeches given by ACTED staff members and relevant officials, the Ambassador could finally cut the ribbon over a kitchen-garden dedicated to her.

The opening of the Centre marks the successful presence of ACTED in Karamoja over the past 10 years. It will serve as the basis for future demonstration, learning and replication − for communities, NGOs and institutions − of regenerative techniques for agriculture and environment in the region and beyond.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.