Access to COVID-19 vaccines for refugees in Uganda

1 INTRODUCTION

The only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic is for everyone, everywhere, to have equitable and swift access to vaccines. As Uganda is host to over 1.5 million refugees, it is critical for the country’s fight against COVID-19 to include refugees in its vaccine campaign.

For many countries, 2021 saw a shortage of vaccine doses, preventing most refugees and host communities alike from being vaccinated. In Uganda, 2022 has begun with the promise of increased vaccine supplies through COVAX. Therefore, it is important to consider how to effectively deliver these vaccines in a way that adequately and equitably reaches all populations.

This paper examines Uganda’s efforts to vaccinate refugees, and identifies a number of major barriers to vaccine access, particularly:

• Administrative barriers (e.g., the need to show ID, exclusion by frontline health workers);

• Physical, financial and social challenges in accessing vaccine centres;

• Logistical barriers, including the lack of existing healthcare infrastructure and cold chain infrastructure for vaccine delivery;

• A lack of information and outreach to refugee communities; and

• Vaccine hesitancy.

The paper concludes with recommendations on how to overcome these barriers, including:

• Introduce more flexible ID requirements for vaccination;

• Provide vaccines where refugees are, through door-to-door or mobile vaccine campaigns, and/or ensuring health centres in close proximity to refugee settlements are able to provide vaccines;

• Run targeted outreach campaigns for refugees, in languages they understand, about how and why to get the vaccine; and

• Work closely with civil society, refugee-led organizations, and community and women leaders to ensure the success of vaccination campaigns