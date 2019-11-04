ACAPS Briefing Note: Uganda - Floods in Bulambuli & Butaleja (31 October 2019)

Since mid-October, continuous heavy rainfall in Bulambuli and Butaleja districts near Mount Elgon, Eastern Uganda, have caused severe flooding and triggered some mudslides. At least 950 houses have been flooded, leaving more than 4,500 people in need of shelter. Critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and schools has been damaged and/or destroyed. Some schools have been temporarily closed. Local authorities, communities and some humanitarian (I)NGOs are responding. Priority needs are shelter, food, and WASH assistance.