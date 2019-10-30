8-year old girl found dead, 50 families displaced as rain pounds Iganga

In Summary

By Yazid Yolisigira

An eight-year-old girl has died after a house collapsed on her during heavy rains which left over 50 families in three Sub-counties in Iganga district homeless. The deceased was identified by police as Joan Mugiti, a daughter to Sylvia Namukuve, a resident of Buseyi village in Nakalama Sub-county. The rain, which is said to have been characterised by strong winds, started at around 9pm on Monday, collapsing the house in which Ms Namukuve and her two children were staying. The rain is said to have affected the Sub-counties of Nakalama, Nawaningi and Namungale where over 50 families where left homeless after their houses were destroyed.

Mr Julius Sunday, the LC1 chairperson Buseyi central, said when the house collapsed, Ms Namukuve and one of the children managed to escape, leaving the other dead. “When the house collapsed, the woman told the children to run but the other could not manage as she got entangled in the blocks,” Sunday said.

Narrating her ordeal, Ms Namukuve said as they were covered up by house, she tried to reach out for help in vain. “I was awakened by a loud bang as blocks hit me; one of the children managed to escape but I and the deceased where entangled,” she added.

Seven electric poles along Iganga-Kaliro road in the villages of Bubogo and Bukaaye were also floored and by press time, these areas where in a blackout. At Bubogo village, the roof of St Peter’s Clever Church was blown off, leaving church property including Bibles destroyed.

Examination centre destroyed

Davis Wazalo, the Parish Priest, said the Church was also an examination centre for the pupils of the nearby St Peter’s Clever Primary School who are going to sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations. Mr Akimu Bogere, the Iganga district Vice Chairperson, said that crops including maize, bananas, cassava and fruits including mangoes were destroyed.

He described the damage as ‘big’ and appealed to the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness for help. The Busoga East Police Spokesman, Mr James Mubi, confirmed the incident and cleared the relatives to bury the deceased. He, however, blamed the incident on deforestation, saying most trees have been cut, leaving none to act as windbreakers.