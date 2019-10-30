30 Oct 2019

8-year old girl found dead, 50 families displaced as rain pounds Iganga

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original

In Summary

Mr Julius Sunday, the LC1 chairperson Buseyi central, said when the house collapsed, Ms Namukuve and one of the children managed to escape, leaving the other dead.

By Yazid Yolisigira

An eight-year-old girl has died after a house collapsed on her during heavy rains which left over 50 families in three Sub-counties in Iganga district homeless. The deceased was identified by police as Joan Mugiti, a daughter to Sylvia Namukuve, a resident of Buseyi village in Nakalama Sub-county. The rain, which is said to have been characterised by strong winds, started at around 9pm on Monday, collapsing the house in which Ms Namukuve and her two children were staying. The rain is said to have affected the Sub-counties of Nakalama, Nawaningi and Namungale where over 50 families where left homeless after their houses were destroyed.

Mr Julius Sunday, the LC1 chairperson Buseyi central, said when the house collapsed, Ms Namukuve and one of the children managed to escape, leaving the other dead. “When the house collapsed, the woman told the children to run but the other could not manage as she got entangled in the blocks,” Sunday said.

Narrating her ordeal, Ms Namukuve said as they were covered up by house, she tried to reach out for help in vain. “I was awakened by a loud bang as blocks hit me; one of the children managed to escape but I and the deceased where entangled,” she added.

Seven electric poles along Iganga-Kaliro road in the villages of Bubogo and Bukaaye were also floored and by press time, these areas where in a blackout. At Bubogo village, the roof of St Peter’s Clever Church was blown off, leaving church property including Bibles destroyed.

Examination centre destroyed

Davis Wazalo, the Parish Priest, said the Church was also an examination centre for the pupils of the nearby St Peter’s Clever Primary School who are going to sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations. Mr Akimu Bogere, the Iganga district Vice Chairperson, said that crops including maize, bananas, cassava and fruits including mangoes were destroyed.

He described the damage as ‘big’ and appealed to the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness for help. The Busoga East Police Spokesman, Mr James Mubi, confirmed the incident and cleared the relatives to bury the deceased. He, however, blamed the incident on deforestation, saying most trees have been cut, leaving none to act as windbreakers.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.