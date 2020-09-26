7 injured, property destroyed in Ibanda floods

By Lawrence Mucunguzi

The flashfloods were triggered by a heavy downpour that started at around 9pm and lasted two hours.

Seven people are still nursing injuries and hundreds left homeless following floods that resulted from a severe thunderstorm that ravaged four villages in Ibanda district on Thursday.

The affected villages are all located in Kyaruhanga ward in Kagongo division, Ibanda municipality.

The seven injured who all belong to one family, included five children, their mother, and a domestic assistant.

They are nursing injuries at Ebenezer Clinic and Ibanda Hospital where they are admitted.

Apollo Kibeherere, the Ibanda Municipality Mayor, said that preliminary reports confirmed total or partial damage of more than 200 houses in the cells of Muginda, Kyaruhanga II, Kyereeta, Kyaruhanga One, and Mpiira Street.

Several acres of farmlands and gardens were washed away or damaged. Several domestic birds and animals were killed.

Kibeherere said the Ibanda municipal council authorities are making an assessment report to submit to the Office of the Prime Minister for assistance to the affected families.

Many household items were destroyed and some residents were forced to seek shelter elsewhere as water filled their houses.

They spent the better part of Friday morning draining water out their flooded houses and cleaning their homes in the aftermath of the downpour.

Robert Kakooza, one of the affected residents, told the media that his house was submerged and that most of his vital property was destroyed.

"The water levels were halfway up the sitting room wall. We slept at our neighbours house," said Kakooza.

Rodah Karemera, the area councilor, urged residents to stop building in valleys and drainage channels to avoid disasters.

Elly Karenzi, a resident, appealed to the Government to intervene and support locals who are most likely to face the problem of food shortage.

"Some of the affected residents slept at their neighbours' homes due to lack of shelter at their homes. The Government should come in to help its people," said Karenzi.

Gastone Baguma, another resident whose house lost a roof, called upon the Government to extend relief to the affected individuals by providing them with seeds, iron sheets, and financial support.