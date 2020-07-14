6 ways WFP Uganda is changing and saving lives during COVID-19

The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Uganda was announced on 22 March. Since then a series of Presidential Directives, including movement restrictions and health guidance, have kept most of the population safe. However, these directives have also presented challenges for the flow of assistance provided to the 1.2 million refugees across the country, and the 200,000 people of Karamoja, served by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

These challenging times compel humanitarian and development agencies like WFP to demonstrate innovation, efficiency, and perseverance to keep meeting the needs of vulnerable populations through the delivery of quality services. WFP has been working closely with the Government of Uganda and its other partners to ensure that the delivery of essential services such as food and cash, as well as logistical support, continue unhindered and compliant with Government directives during this unprecedented global pandemic.

Here are just of few of the ways WFP has continued to support Ugandans, and those seeking refuge in Uganda, towards Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger during the COVID-19 response.