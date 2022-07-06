4Mi Cities: Data Collection on Urban Mixed Migration – Kampala City Report (July 2022)

This city report presents the work carried out by the Mixed Migration Centre and the Mayors Migration Council (MMC²) in Kampala, as part of the 4Mi Cities project.

In close partnership with city governments at the frontline of refugee migrant reception and inclusion, 4Mi Cities collected data on the needs, assets, and aspirations of urban refugees and migrants as they interact with local policies and services in three East African cities (Arua, Kampala and Nairobi). Data collected will be used by city governments involved in the project, as well as humanitarian and development actors, to improve their current migration policies and responses at city level.