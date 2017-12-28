3500 Congolese refugees moved to Kwangali settlement camp

By Agencies

The United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR) has transferred 3500 of the 3700 Congolese nationals who fled to Nkondo landing site in Kabwoya Sub County in Hoima District to Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Camp.

The Congolese fled into Uganda over ethnic clashes between the Lendu and Bagegere in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The clashes broke out on December 18, 2017 and forced hundreds of Congolese to flee into Hoima District through Lake Albert.

Mr James Karanja, the acting head of the UNHCR Sub office in Hoima, says together with the Office of the Prime Minister, they have successfully managed to relocate 3500 refugees from Nkondo and Sebigoro landing sites to Kyangwali refugee settlement camp.

He says the remaining refugees are still undergoing the normal procedures including screening and registration at the reception center at Sebigoro landing site before they are relocated for further management.

According to Karanja, while in Kwangali refugee settlement camp, the Congolese refugees will be accommodated at Malembo.

Mr Karanja adds that the OPM and UNHCR have already allocated the plots of land to 1400 refugees to cultivate their own food.

He says the refugees will stay in the camp until the situation normalises back home. He adds the government of Uganda and UNHCR will continue assessing the situation in the DRC and come up with a documented and well detailed report on the clashes.