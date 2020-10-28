3 sub-counties ravaged by floods

By Paul Watala

People living in flooded areas or water lodged conditions are at risk of suffering from waterborne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, etc.

KALAKI - Rising water levels on Lake Kyoga have ravaged three sub-counties in Kalaki district, leaving over 1,400 people helpless.

Scores of residents have fled their homes for safety. Some stay with relatives, while others have rented small units in trading centres.

The LC1 chairperson of Akura village in Kakure sub-county, Kalaki district, Charles Ochung, said the water levels started rising five months ago, but residents did not take it seriously.

Ochung said the most affected sub-counties are Kalaki, Bululu and Kakure.

Florence Engoru, a resident of Akura village, said the rising waters have paralysed transport since roads have been cut off.

Engoru said children in candidate classes from the affected sub-counties were finding it hard to access schools and are worried about how they will sit their examinations.

Engoru said she realised earlier that water levels were going up and left the village before the situation could get worse.

Those who remained behind are now crying out for assistance to be evacuated as more homes get submerged.

Another resident, Rogers Ajaro, said pregnant mothers are finding it hard to access antenatal services and the nearby areas have started reporting cases of waterborne diseases.