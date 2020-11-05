1,400 displaced by floods in Kasese

“The most affected are children, mothers and the elderly."

The number of people displaced by floods in Kasese district continues to surge, with more people fleeing their homes in fear of catastrophe.

According to Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS), about 1,400 people have since left their mountainous homes and are currently camped at different locations.

The camps have been set up at Ndaiga, Kibota SDA Church, Kyabikuha Primary School, Kibuyiri Primary School, Kakindo COU in Maliba sub-county.

"The most affected are children, mothers and the elderly. We have set up some few tents for them," Ronald Kanyerezi, the Kasese Branch Manager of URCS, said.

He added that the district authorities had received some support from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The affected residents were living near River Mubuku among other small rivers that run down the Rwenzori Mountain.