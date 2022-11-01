111 teachers’ capacity strengthened on HIV/AIDS response in Uganda

UNESCO and partners concluded regional training orientations to strengthen HIV/AIDS response among Teachers in Uganda. In 2021 UNESCO, Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) and the Teachers Ant-AIDS Action Group (TAAG) partnered to reduce the HIV/AIDS threat to the delivery of education services in Uganda.

Available data indicates that in the secondary schools, an estimate of 10,210 students and 1,000 teaching and non-teaching staff are living with HIV; while in primary schools, 38,789 (18,848 male & 19,941 female) students and 2,000 teachers had HIV (MoES 2017).

The regional training orientations on the education sector HIV workplace policy and HIV information pack provided a forum for the stakeholders to share accurate information on HIV prevention, care, treatment, and support. The overall purpose of the intervention was to contribute to creating an enabling environment, free from HIV related stigma and discrimination against learners, teachers and other school stakeholders living with and affected by HIV and AIDS in Uganda.

The 2-day regional training orientations were held in Gulu (Acholi region), Jinja (Busoga region), Soroti city (Karamoja Sub-Region) and Lira city (Lango Sub-Region) since July to September 2022 and targeted teachers living with or affected by HIV and AIDS.

While speaking at the commencement of the 2-day training workshop in Lira city, Senior Human Resource Officer at the Ministry of Education and Sports Mr. Derrick Busherurwa appreciated UNESCO for supporting the Education Sector in organizing the training. He added that "the training is timely as the Education Sector in Uganda is concerned with the increased cases of HIV/AIDS infections, HIV stigma in schools among the learners and teachers. These increased infections have been escalated even further by Covid-19 during the two years lockdown."

Ms Teddy Chimulwa Nabwire, the National Program Officer for Education for Health and Wellbeing program at UNESCO Project Office in Uganda emphasized the significance of the intervention highlighting that it falls squarely under objective three of UNESCO strategy on Education for Health and Wellbeing 2022-2026 which lays down strategies to 'nurture safe and inclusive learning environments that are free from all forms of violence, bullying, stigma and discrimination'. She added that the workshop was aimed at disseminating the Education Sector HIV Workplace policy and Information pack as key reference documents to support the Education sector respond to the challenges of HIV and AIDS.

Mr. Charles Draecabo, UNESCO commended the participation of the teachers in the regional orientation exercise. In his remark he stated that UNESCO together with the other UN Agencies would like to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 noting that education is one of the best HIV prevention tools available. "Every additional year of secondary education can lead to a reduction in cumulative risk of HIV infection especially among adolescents' girls and women (AGYW). We all have a role and responsibility to play to ensure that the AGYW are in schools as a prevention measure. Keeping them out is exposing them to vulnerabilities."

The orientations were participatory and structured to integrate group discussion on various key issues and thematic areas. Among the topics handled included; unpacking of the HIV at Workplace policy and Information pack, vulnerability risk factors of HIV infections among teachers and learners in the education sectors, HIV testing, counselling and support as well as care and support for teachers and learners affected by the epidemic, among others.

Key areas of action derived from the workshop included the development of district specific action plans to guide the implementation of interventions. The orientation workshop reached total of 111 teachers, including 61 males and 50 females who became ambassadors for HIV prevention, care, treatment and support for both learners and adult populations with the school environment.