05 Feb 2020

World Bank Emergency Support for Tuvalu

US$6.2m grant will support Pacific nation’s response to Tropical Cyclone Tino

SYDNEY, February 5, 2020 – The World Bank has provided US$6.2 million to support Tuvalu’s recovery from Tropical Cyclone Tino, which hit the Pacific island nation in January.

Category Three Tropical Cyclone Tino brought gale-force winds and flooding, causing widespread damage, including to critical infrastructure and public facilities. The Government of Tuvalu estimates that half of the country’s population have been severely affected by the cyclone’s impacts.

The US$6m grant will support Tuvalu’s response and recovery efforts, including restoration of critical services. It has been delivered as part of a World Bank-supported operation, approved in December 2019, to strengthen Tuvalu’s resilience, which included a Catastrophe-Deferred Drawdown Option for a US$6m emergency grant in the event of a major disaster of emergency.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide this immediate support to Tuvalu in the aftermath of Cyclone Tino,” said Michel Kerf, World Bank Country Director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands.We are also acutely aware that the risks of climate-related events like Cyclone Tino will continue to pose a significant risk to the Pacific.

“With this in mind, we’re steadfast in our commitment to helping the region strengthen its climate resilience, both in the short term, and for the years ahead.”

The emergency grant funding is from the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the most in-need countries. The operation also benefits from technical assistance from the ADB and the governments of Australia, New Zealand and the European Union (EU).

The World Bank currently has six active projects in Tuvalu totaling US$106 million across sectors including aviation and transport, climate resilience, energy and electricity, fisheries and telecommunications.

