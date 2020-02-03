03 Feb 2020

Tuvalu - State of emergency following Cyclone Tino (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Feb 2020 View Original

  • A state of emergency is in force in Tuvalu as the government continues to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Tino two weeks ago. According to the Government, half of the country's population of 11,000 people was severely affected. 20 families were still at evacuation centres in the capital Funafuti.

  • Food security remains a major concern after waves, whipped up by the storm, inundated gardens and strong winds uprooted plants and damaged banana and breadfruit trees.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.