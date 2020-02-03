Tuvalu - State of emergency following Cyclone Tino (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 February 2020)
A state of emergency is in force in Tuvalu as the government continues to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Tino two weeks ago. According to the Government, half of the country's population of 11,000 people was severely affected. 20 families were still at evacuation centres in the capital Funafuti.
Food security remains a major concern after waves, whipped up by the storm, inundated gardens and strong winds uprooted plants and damaged banana and breadfruit trees.