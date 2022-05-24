Tuvalu: Inequality of Opportunity - Who Are Those Left Behind?

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Through two new methodological tools, it is possible to identify the furthest behind in a range of development areas. The groups which are furthest behind are defined by common circumstances over which the individual has little or no direct control, such as their household’s wealth, their sex or their place of residence. The analysis in Tuvalu focuses on 12 indicators (8 opportunities and 4 barriers), aligned to SDG indicators, where significant inequality prevents people from fulfilling their potential, namely: access to clean fuel, basic sanitation, Internet usage, COVID-19 preparedness, early childhood education, completion of secondary and tertiary education, family planning, violence against women justified, sexual or physical violence against women, stunting in children under 5 years of age, and overweight in children under 5 years of age.