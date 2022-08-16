Tuvalu: Drought Warning Situation Report 12 (as of 15th August 2022)

(Excerpt)

ENSO OUTLOOK FOR TUVALU IN AUGUST:

• ENSO outlook continues at La Nina Watch. This is due to the persistence of some La Nina – like signals in the atmosphere and ocean, as well as the potential for the Pacific Ocean to cool back to la Nina levels in some model outlooks. La Nina WATCH means there is around a 50% chance of La Nina forming later in 2022.

• Rainfall outlook for Tuvalu predicted below normal for Tuvalu group during August 2022

• For August to September 2022 season, below normal rainfall is likely across the Tuvalu group.