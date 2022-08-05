Tuvalu: Drought Warning Situation Report 11 (as of 3rd August 2022)

(Excerpt)

3. ENSO OUTLOOK FOR TUVALU IN AUGUST:

• ENSO outlook has been moved to La Nina Watch.

• Rainfall outlook for Tuvalu predicted below normal for Tuvalu group during August 2022

• For August to September 2022 season, below normal rainfall is likely across the Tuvalu group.

• Normal maximum air temperature is likely over east to north-western area of the group during August 2022, and as well as the August to October 2022 period.

• Normal minimum air temperature is likely over east to north-western area of the group during August 2022, and as well as the August to October 2022 period.