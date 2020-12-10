Tuvalu: Country Preparedness Package (October 2020)

WHAT IS THE COUNTRY PREPAREDNESS PACKAGE?

The Country Preparedness Package (CPP) is a joint initiative of the Government of Tuvalu and the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT). The CPP is intended to strengthen preparedness and collaboration between national and international actors in disaster response. The CPP is developed and agreed upon with the national government before a disaster. Through the process, national actors become more aware of international tools and services and how they can be activated. This will enable a more ‘country-driven’ response, tailored to the specific context.

The Pacific Humanitarian Team at a glance

The Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) is a network of humanitarian organizations that work together to assist the Pacific island countries prepare for and respond to disasters. During disasters, the PHT provides support to gov- ernments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and communities in delivering a fast, effective and appropriate disaster response. Outside of disasters, the PHT works with the Pacific governments and partners to ensure that the necessary arrangements are in place to enable effective international support to nationally-led disaster response. The PHT is guided by and is committed to humanitarian principles and gender equality and promotes participation of and accountability to the affected communities.

The CPP also helps international actors become more aware of the existing national systems and structures by clearly documenting and making key information available to all. This helps ensure that responses are nationally-led with international actors supporting and working through the existing national structures.

The CPP outlines existing national structures and the agreed plans for utilizing international support during a disaster. The document is available online and includes links to national reference documents.

About this document

This document comprises 21 sections, covering a range of topics and issues relevant to international support of disaster response in Tuvalu. The 21 sections reflect sectors and processes through which response may be channelled or targeted following a disaster. This structure is intended to assist the rapid identification of specific information, as well as allow information to be easily updated across multiple partners.

The structure builds upon previous CPPs established for the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands, and has an element of consistency for familiarity and ease of reading.