Emergency Assistance to Tuvalu in Response to the Drought

Today, October 28, upon the request of the Government of Tuvalu, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (water purifiers and water tanks) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Tuvalu in response to the damages caused by the drought.
Tuvalu has been hit by the drought caused by La Niña, and severe water shortage has been continuing throughout the country. According to the Government of Tuvalu, strict water supply restriction has been in place for a long period of time and causes various problems such as the inability to secure sufficient amounts of drinking water, especially in the capital city, Funafuti, where a half of the country’s total population of about 10,000 is concentrated.
In light of the humanitarian perspective and the friendly relations between Japan and Tuvalu, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Tuvalu to help people affected by the drought.