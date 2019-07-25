Dengue-1 Outbreak, Tuvalu: Situational Report 25th March - 4th July 2019 (Epidemic Week 27) (Report Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2019)

Outbreak Overview

Suspected case definition: An acute illness with fever for more than 2 days with two or more of the following: nausea, aches, rash, low white blood cell, joint pain, warning signs

Confirmed case definition: Isolation of dengue virus or detection of antigens or antibodies in blood

• The Ministry of Health declared a dengue outbreak in the country on the 27th of March

• From March 25th to 5th July 2019, were reported 496 suspected, 226 confirmed and 54 cases requiring hospitalisation from which 2 children died.

• Cases are constantly decreasing since week

• 4 cases are reported on week 27, 2 of them were hospitalised

Demographics

• Age range: 0-65 years

• Female – 103 (46%) and Male – 123 (54%)

• Majority of the cases are from 5-9 years

• Most cases are from Fakaifou district

• This week cases are reported from Lofeagai,Vaiaku and Alapi

Laboratory

• Specimens (DBS)* sent in April to the laboratory in the IPNC** were tested positive for dengue virus serotype DEV1.

• On the 1st of July a new batch of DBS

Outbreak Response

• On Friday 5th of July the Environmental Health (EH) team initiated spraying in and around the hospital and the primary school in Nauti.

• The EH team started using larvicide control activities at areas indicating high concentration of confirmed cases.

• On going public health awareness is carried on with emission of preventive measures by radio, distribution of IEC printed materials, health inspection and clean up activities in and around the premises of confirmed cases, targeted distribution of mosquito repellents and confirmed cases’ contact tracing

• Beds nets are installed in the hospital for dengue cases

• Investigation is carried out to identify cases in the communities in Funafuti and the Outer Islands samples were sent to IPNC to test for