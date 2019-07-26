26 Jul 2019

Dengue-1 Outbreak, Tuvalu: Situational Report 25th March to 21st July 2019 (Week 29, 15-21 July) Report Date: Friday 26 July, 2019

from Government of Tuvalu
Case Definition

  • Suspected case definition: An acute febrile illness for more than 2 days with two or more of the following: nausea, aches, rash, low white blood cell, joint pain, warning signs

  • Confirmed case definition: Isolation of dengue virus or detection of antigen NS 1 Ag or IgM antibody or IgM and IgG antibodies in blood

Outbreak Overview

• Dengue1 outbreak declared on the 27th of March 2019

• From March 25th – July 21th a total of 506 dengue like illness (DLI), were reported and 210* were confirmed

• Confirmed cases have picked in weeks 18 and 25

• 1 case was confirmed with NS 1 Ag positive in Epi week 29

• No cases were hospitalized and no deaths were reported in Epi week 29

• Febrile cases from Outer islands were also reported with the same downward trend as seen in Funafuti.

Demographics

• Age range: 0-65 years

• Female: Male ratio: 1:1.2

• Total average: 58%

• Median age:9 yrs

• Majority of cases are children (5-9yrs)

