Dengue-1 Outbreak, Tuvalu: Situational Report 25th March to 21st July 2019 (Week 29, 15-21 July) Report Date: Friday 26 July, 2019
Case Definition
Suspected case definition: An acute febrile illness for more than 2 days with two or more of the following: nausea, aches, rash, low white blood cell, joint pain, warning signs
Confirmed case definition: Isolation of dengue virus or detection of antigen NS 1 Ag or IgM antibody or IgM and IgG antibodies in blood
Outbreak Overview
• Dengue1 outbreak declared on the 27th of March 2019
• From March 25th – July 21th a total of 506 dengue like illness (DLI), were reported and 210* were confirmed
• Confirmed cases have picked in weeks 18 and 25
• 1 case was confirmed with NS 1 Ag positive in Epi week 29
• No cases were hospitalized and no deaths were reported in Epi week 29
• Febrile cases from Outer islands were also reported with the same downward trend as seen in Funafuti.
Demographics
• Age range: 0-65 years
• Female: Male ratio: 1:1.2
• Total average: 58%
• Median age:9 yrs
• Majority of cases are children (5-9yrs)