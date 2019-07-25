Dengue-1 Outbreak, Tuvalu: Situational Report 25th March to 14th July 2019 (Epidemic Week 28) (Report Date:Thursday 25th July, 2019)

Case Definition

Confirmed case definition: Isolation of dengue virus or detection of antigen NS 1 Ag or IgM antibody or IgM and IgG antibodies in blood

Suspected case definition: An acute febrile illness for more than 2 days with two or more of the following: nausea, aches, rash, low white blood cell, joint pain, warning signs

Outbreak Overview

Dengue1 outbreak declared on the 27th of March 2019

From March 25th – July 14th a total of 498 dengue like illness (DLI), were reported and 209* were confirmed

Confirmed cases have peaked in weeks 18 and 25

No cases were hospitalized and no deaths were reported in Epi week 28

2 cases were confirmed with IgM and IgG positive in Epi week 28