25 Jul 2019

Dengue-1 Outbreak, Tuvalu: Situational Report 25th March to 14th July 2019 (Epidemic Week 28) (Report Date:Thursday 25th July, 2019)

from Government of Tuvalu
Published on 25 Jul 2019
Case Definition

  • Suspected case definition: An acute febrile illness for more than 2 days with two or more of the following: nausea, aches, rash, low white blood cell, joint pain, warning signs

  • Confirmed case definition: Isolation of dengue virus or detection of antigen NS 1 Ag or IgM antibody or IgM and IgG antibodies in blood

Outbreak Overview

  • Dengue1 outbreak declared on the 27th of March 2019

  • From March 25th – July 14th a total of 498 dengue like illness (DLI), were reported and 209* were confirmed

  • Confirmed cases have peaked in weeks 18 and 25

  • No cases were hospitalized and no deaths were reported in Epi week 28

  • 2 cases were confirmed with IgM and IgG positive in Epi week 28

  • DLI cases were also reported from the outer islands and a team was sent to assess the situation

Demographics

  • Age range: 0-65 years

  • Female: Male ratio: 1:1.2

  • Total average: 58%

  • Median age:9yrs

  • Majority of cases are children (5-9yrs)

Laboratory

  • The Laboratory at Princess Margaret Hospital is testing all suspected cases using an RDT kit, (SD Dengue Duo), to detect presumptive dengue virus infection.

  • Awaiting results of 11 serum samples sent to IPNC (Institute Pasteur in New Caledonia) on 1st July for confirmation of Dengue Serotype.

Outbreak Response

  • The Environmental Health (EH) team is conducting entomological survey and control activities including fogging at the hospital, schools and cases houses and using Pyriproxifen 0.5G larvicide to prevent adult vector emergence.

  • On week 27 spraying/fogging activities started and to date 65 households were treated.

  • Operational and field maps are being maintained to track interventional treated areas.

  • Public awareness, involving the media, churches and public areas and the distribution of pamphlets at the airport and port is ongoing.

*In this Sitrep the number of confirmed cases appear to be less compared to the previous Sitrep editions, as a result of thorough surveillance data cleaning

