Dengue-1 Outbreak, Tuvalu: Situational Report 25th March to 14th July 2019 (Epidemic Week 28) (Report Date:Thursday 25th July, 2019)
Case Definition
Suspected case definition: An acute febrile illness for more than 2 days with two or more of the following: nausea, aches, rash, low white blood cell, joint pain, warning signs
Confirmed case definition: Isolation of dengue virus or detection of antigen NS 1 Ag or IgM antibody or IgM and IgG antibodies in blood
Outbreak Overview
Dengue1 outbreak declared on the 27th of March 2019
From March 25th – July 14th a total of 498 dengue like illness (DLI), were reported and 209* were confirmed
Confirmed cases have peaked in weeks 18 and 25
No cases were hospitalized and no deaths were reported in Epi week 28
2 cases were confirmed with IgM and IgG positive in Epi week 28
DLI cases were also reported from the outer islands and a team was sent to assess the situation
Demographics
Age range: 0-65 years
Female: Male ratio: 1:1.2
Total average: 58%
Median age:9yrs
Majority of cases are children (5-9yrs)
Laboratory
The Laboratory at Princess Margaret Hospital is testing all suspected cases using an RDT kit, (SD Dengue Duo), to detect presumptive dengue virus infection.
Awaiting results of 11 serum samples sent to IPNC (Institute Pasteur in New Caledonia) on 1st July for confirmation of Dengue Serotype.
Outbreak Response
The Environmental Health (EH) team is conducting entomological survey and control activities including fogging at the hospital, schools and cases houses and using Pyriproxifen 0.5G larvicide to prevent adult vector emergence.
On week 27 spraying/fogging activities started and to date 65 households were treated.
Operational and field maps are being maintained to track interventional treated areas.
Public awareness, involving the media, churches and public areas and the distribution of pamphlets at the airport and port is ongoing.
*In this Sitrep the number of confirmed cases appear to be less compared to the previous Sitrep editions, as a result of thorough surveillance data cleaning