16 Aug 2019

Dengue-1 Outbreak, Tuvalu: Situational Report 25th March to 10 August 2019 (Week 32, 4-10 August) Report Date: Thursday 15th August, 2019

from Government of Tuvalu
Published on 15 Aug 2019
Case Definition

• Suspected case definition: An acute febrile illness for more than 2 days with two or more of the following: nausea, aches, rash, low white blood cell, joint pain, warning signs

• Confirmed case definition: Isolation of dengue virus or detection of antigen NS 1 Ag or IgM antibody or IgM and IgG antibodies in blood

Outbreak Overview

• Dengue1 outbreak declared on the 27th of March 2019

• 517 dengue like illness (DLI) cases, were reported in Funafuti from March 25 to August 10 and 214 of them were confirmed.

• Eight (8) DLI cases were reported in week 32 in Funafuti and Two (2) of them were confirmed.

• Six (6) of the new DLI cases, including the two confirmed, have travel history to Vaitupu in Central Islands group.

Demographics

• Age range: 0-65 years

• Female: Male ratio: 1:1.2

• Median age:9yrs

• Majority of cases are children (5-9yrs)

• 83% of cases are up to 19 years

