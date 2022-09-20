Turks and Caicos: Overseas Territory Profile (as of July 2022)

KEY ISSUES

HAITIAN POPULATION

Haitians constitute the largest immigrant group in TCI with a population of more than 10,000, representing a third of TCI’stotal population and 80 per cent of residents in Providenciales.4 In TCI, 50 per cent of Haitians are either poor or at risk of falling into poverty,7 as they experience high levels of unemployment, irregular work and low wages.4 They also suffer from extremely poor housing conditions, lack of access to basic services, and the constant fear of deportation, as only 20 per cent of Haitians have permanent residence.7 According to an Institute of Migration survey, 44 per cent of Haitian respondents lived in homes made of wood with tin roofs, only 18 per cent were connected to the municipal water supply and almost 10 per cent were squatting under constant threat of eviction.4

POPULATION GROWTH

Between 2001 and 2012, the population grew by 11,572 (58.2 per cent) with growth concentrated mainly on the island of Providenciales,4 where it is estimated that between 40,000 and 50,000 people now reside due to the steady flow of irregular migration.7 Medium-term projections estimate annual population growth of 3.7 per cent for TCI until 2027,8 which will continue to place significant pressure on land and resources, essential services and potentially fuel anti-immigrant sentiments amid deteriorating socioeconomic conditions.

AGRICULTURE & FOOD SECURITY

Agricultural activities have witnessed a protracted decline over the past 30 years, largely attributed to the limited availability of arable land and low annual rainfall. TCI is heavily dependent on food imports, as over 90 per cent of food consumed domestically is imported,4 leaving the territory particuarly exposed to the impacts of the war in Ukraine on food prices and international supply chains. This puts TCI at risk of food insecurity and deprives the government and residents of income and jobs generated from agricultural development.4