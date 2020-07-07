WHO/Europe expert team reaches Turkmenistan to support the country’s COVID-19 response

A WHO mission of 5 public health experts and epidemiologists arrived today in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, at the request of the Turkmen Government. The team will be working closely with health authorities to assess the risks and develop the response mechanisms required to tackle COVID-19.

During the 10-day deployment, the team aims to work together with high-level officials and public health experts in areas such as surveillance, laboratory services, patient management, infection prevention and control, risk communication, and community engagement. The experts plan to visit health-care facilities, public health centres, laboratories, emergency centres and other facilities at the national, regional and city levels.

The mission is part of the tailored support WHO/Europe has been providing to Member States on a regular basis. During the past months, WHO sent around 70 missions to countries in the European Region to assist with responses to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“This mission reflects the commitment of WHO/Europe to a strong partnership with the central Asian countries. Together with the Turkmen Government we have overcome complex travel challenges, and we are very glad we managed to reach the country today,” says Dr Catherine Smallwood, WHO/Europe’s Senior Emergency Officer and mission lead. “We look forward to working hand in hand with national and local authorities to find the best solutions to protect the health of Turkmen people from COVID-19.”

WHO expresses its appreciation to the Turkmen authorities for facilitating the mission and working in partnership to address the challenge of COVID-19.

