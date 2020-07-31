UAE Sends Medical Aid to Turkmenistan in Fight against COVID-19

The UAE today sent an aid shipment carrying 60 metric tons of critical medical supplies and testing kits to Turkmenistan, out of 90 tons allocated to it, to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. This aid will assist approximately 90,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Abdulaziz Al Hashimi, Charge d'affaires of the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, said: "The UAE and Turkmenistan enjoy distinguished bilateral relations made notable by the support of both friendly countries’ leadership for efforts to consistently strengthen and develop the relationship on all fronts in order to achieve shared interests.”

“The UAE hopes that the medical aid sent today will contribute towards increasing capacity among Turkmenistan’s medical professionals and offer additional protection as they fight COVID-19,” Al Hashimi added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1248 metric tons of aid to 92 countries, supporting more than 1 million medical professionals in the process.