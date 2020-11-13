Marking 25 years since adoption of resolution on Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, Secretary-General hails nation’s role in Central Asia, beyond

SG/SM/20414

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the twenty-fifth anniversary of the international recognition of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, today:

I am honoured to speak to you on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the adoption of the General Assembly resolution on the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

In adopting this resolution, the General Assembly recognized the status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan and expressed hope that it would contribute to the strengthening of peace and security in Central Asia.

Since then, Turkmenistan has continued to play an active and positive role in promoting peaceful, friendly and mutually beneficial relations among countries in the region and beyond.

In this respect, I thank Turkmenistan for hosting, since 2007, the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and supporting its activities. In these challenging times, it remains crucial that every country does its part in contributing towards international peace.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, I continue to call for a global ceasefire. I am grateful to all, including Turkmenistan, who have endorsed this call.

I also continue to call on all Member States to work for inclusive sustainable development. I thank Turkmenistan for recognizing the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The United Nations system will remain steadfast in its support to Turkmenistan as you work to achieve them. I sincerely congratulate you on this important anniversary. Thank you.

