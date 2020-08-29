Immediate Socio-Economic Response Plan to Acute Infectious Disease Pandemic for Turkmenistan

Introduction

Turkmenistan’s immediate socio-economic response plan to acute infectious disease pandemic (SERP) has been developed by the Government of Turkmenistan, with support of the UN Country Team (UNCT), under the coordination of the UN Resident Coordinator and technical lead by the UN Development Programme (UNDP). Guided by the UN Framework for the Immediate SocioEconomic Response to COVID-19, the SERP is based on the national priorities of the Government of Turkmenistan reflected in the National Programme on Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan for 2019-2025, the Concept of Development of Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2019-2025, and the Programme of Development of Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan for 2020-2025.

This Socio-Economic Response Plan comprises five areas of work that together constitute an integrated support package of measures to mitigate the negative impact of the global pandemic on the socio-economic situation in Turkmenistan, with particular focus on the most vulnerable groups in line with the principle of “leaving no one behind”.