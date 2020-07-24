GIEWS Country Brief: Turkmenistan - 24 July 2020

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 forecast below-average volume Favourable production prospects for 2020 wheat crop Harvesting of the 2020 wheat crops, planted in October and November last year, is ongoing under favourable weather conditions. Adequate and well-distributed rains in the season resulted in favourable crop conditions across the country, as shown by satellite data from late May just before the beginning of the harvest (see ASI image). The 2020 wheat output is officially forecast at 1.4 million tonnes, well below the 2019 high level, due to a 10 percent year-on-year reduction in plantings in favour of more profitable cotton cultivation. The 2020 output, however, is forecast at 6 percent above the five-year average, amid the use of high yielding seeds and favourable weather conditions in the season.