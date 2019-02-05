GIEWS Country Brief: Turkmenistan 04-February-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable conditions of 2019 wheat crops

Wheat production in 2018 estimated at below-average level

Cereal imports forecast to increase in 2018/19

Favourable conditions of 2019 wheat crops

Conditions of the 2019 winter wheat crops, to be harvested between June and August 2019, are reported to be favourable.

Crops were planted in mid-November and rains have been generally adequate and well distributed since then.

The area planted is officially estimated at the below-average level of 760 000 hectares, slightly above last year’s value.

Cereal output in 2018 estimated at below-average level

Harvesting of the 2018 crops finalized by the end September 2018 under favourable weather conditions. The 2018 aggregate cereal production is estimated at 1.1 million tonnes, about 30 percent below the five-year average and below the previous year’s level. The reduction is mainly due to a well below-average wheat output, which accounts for the majority of the total cereal production and is set at 900 000 tonnes. During the growing period, below average precipitations affected yields in Mary Province and, to a lesser extent, in Lebap Province, where the majority of the crops is irrigated.

Cereal imports forecast to increase in 2018/19

Total cereal import requirements for the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 191 000 tonnes, well above the five-year average and the previous year’s level. The increase in cereal requirements is due to higher purchases of wheat, reflecting reduced domestic supplies due to the below-average wheat output for the second consecutive year.