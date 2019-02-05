05 Feb 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Turkmenistan 04-February-2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 04 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (195.83 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Favourable conditions of 2019 wheat crops

  • Wheat production in 2018 estimated at below-average level

  • Cereal imports forecast to increase in 2018/19

Favourable conditions of 2019 wheat crops

Conditions of the 2019 winter wheat crops, to be harvested between June and August 2019, are reported to be favourable.
Crops were planted in mid-November and rains have been generally adequate and well distributed since then.
The area planted is officially estimated at the below-average level of 760 000 hectares, slightly above last year’s value.

Cereal output in 2018 estimated at below-average level

Harvesting of the 2018 crops finalized by the end September 2018 under favourable weather conditions. The 2018 aggregate cereal production is estimated at 1.1 million tonnes, about 30 percent below the five-year average and below the previous year’s level. The reduction is mainly due to a well below-average wheat output, which accounts for the majority of the total cereal production and is set at 900 000 tonnes. During the growing period, below average precipitations affected yields in Mary Province and, to a lesser extent, in Lebap Province, where the majority of the crops is irrigated.

Cereal imports forecast to increase in 2018/19

Total cereal import requirements for the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 191 000 tonnes, well above the five-year average and the previous year’s level. The increase in cereal requirements is due to higher purchases of wheat, reflecting reduced domestic supplies due to the below-average wheat output for the second consecutive year.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.