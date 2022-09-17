European Union-funded project supports disaster risk management capacity development in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT - The Interagency Working Group for Disaster Risk Reduction (National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction), which was launched in February this year, convened today to present the findings of the Capacity Assessment of Turkmenistan’s Disaster Risk Management (DRM) system. The meeting was the initial step in the process of identifying existing disaster risk management capacities in the country and formulating an action plan to increase their effectiveness.

The process is funded by the European Union (EU) and organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) under their joint programme and in close collaboration with the Main Department for Civil Defence and Rescue Operations of the Ministry of Defence in Turkmenistan.

The aim of the DRM system’s capacity assessment and planning process is to increase the stakeholders’ ownership of the Action Plan that is being formulated and to strengthen national capacities for effective and efficient risk management. The multi-dimensional assessment and planning process revealed new topics and niches where the National Platform for DRR can increase the all-country efforts to strengthen resilience against disasters and climate change.

This process represents a continuation of the steady progress that the Government of Turkmenistan has been making to increase the country's capacity in disaster risk management and fulfil its obligations under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

Background information

The EU-funded project “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating the implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia”, implemented by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), supports countries of the region in implementing the Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports strengthening regional coordination, development of regional DRR strategy, national disaster loss accounting systems, and community-level disaster risk reduction. On the local level, the project supports the development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities. For this project, the EU committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three-year implementation.

