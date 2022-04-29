European Union-Funded Project to Support Turkmenistan to Identify Capacity Building Needs for Implementing Its National DRR Strategy

ASHGABAT, April 29 - the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the Main Department for Civil Defence and Rescue Operations of the Ministry of Defence, with the financial support of the European Union, organized a workshop on the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Capacity Assessment and Development process.

The Government of Turkmenistan is making steady progress to increase the country's capacity in disaster risk management and fulfil its obligations under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. In 2019, Turkmenistan developed and adopted the State Program on the implementation of Sendai Framework in the country and the Action Plan, and recently established an Interagency Working Group for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), which is serving as a National Platform for DRR.

In February 2022, the Ministry of Defence and UNDRR organized a meeting of the Interagency Working Group for DRR to discuss the application of a systematic approach for strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in the country and the engagement of key stakeholders in the process.

Today’s workshop, which was also attended by the Interagency Working Group for DRR, introduced the next steps in the process aimed at developing a targeted action plan for strengthening the country’s preparedness against disasters. The process will allow participants to contribute to a capacity development Action Plan, and to engage them in a policy dialogue on DRM capacity development programs and investments more generally.

Background information

The EU-funded “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia” initiative, delivered by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), aims to support countries in the region to implement Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports the strengthening of national and regional coordination in DRR and the development of national disaster loss accounting systems. At the local level, the project supports development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities, and community level disaster risk reduction. The EU has committed EUR 3,750,000 for the three-year implementation of this initiative.

For additional information please contact

Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan, at: delegation-kazakhstan-pic@eeas.europa.eu

Mr. Abdurahim Muhidov, UNDRR Regional Programme Coordinator, at: muhidov@un.org

Ms. Ogulgerek Annayeva, UNDRR National Technical Officer, at: ogulgerek.annayeva@un.org