European Union-Funded Project Strengthening Community-Based Disaster Resilience in the Mary and Balkan Regions of Turkmenistan [EN/RU]

ASHGABAT, April 2022 - the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), in coordination with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies (IFRC), and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan, organized monitoring missions to the Mary and Balkan regions to assess progress of their community-based disaster risk reduction activities, which are implemented under the European Union-funded “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia” initiative.

The community-based disaster risk reduction activities aim to reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen people’s capacities to cope with hazards. Based on vulnerability and capacity assessments (VCA) in the Mary and Balkan regions, Disaster Risk Reduction Committees (DRRC) including representatives of public organizations, teachers, civil defence workers, and local authorities have been established in target communities. The monitoring mission observed the activities of DRRCs in building capacity of communities to identify hazards and take preventive measures against flooding, droughts, water shortages, and other hazards. Results of the work in villages prone to flooding include repairs to fencing and installation of lighting, while deep-water wells have been installed in communities prone to droughts and water shortages.

The mission also included meetings with school students to share knowledge and experiences in disaster prevention and disaster management, and to expand their understanding of the concept of “building back better”. The pivotal importance of youth participation in mitigating disaster risks was highlighted, with students learning about the Prevention Saves Lives campaign. Students were also encouraged to participate in a creativity contest organized by UNDRR, with financial support from the European Union, to commemorate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction in October 2022.

Background information

The European Union-funded “Strengthening disaster resilience and accelerating implementation of Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction in Central Asia” initiative, which is implemented by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), aims to support countries in the region to carry out Sendai Framework priorities. The project supports the strengthening of national and regional coordination in DRR and the development of national disaster loss accounting systems. At the local level, the project supports the development of disaster resilience strategies of capital cities, and community level disaster risk reduction. The EU has committed €3,750,000 across three years of implementation of the initiative.

As part of the EU-funded initiative, UNDRR is collaborating with IFRC to increase the resilience of communities through comprehensive DRR measures in the most disaster risk prone communities in the five Central Asian countries. UNDRR assists local communities to mobilize resources to respond to their needs through various advocacy actions.

