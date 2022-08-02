Youth employment in Türkiye: Structural challenges and impact of the pandemic on Turkish and Syrian youth

1. Executive Summary

Objective

This research report aims to provide data-driven evidence for policies to improve youth resilience and wellbeing. To this end, the research report:

X 1 provides an overview of the socio-economic profile of urban young people living in Turkey;

X 2 reflects the needs and expectations of young people regarding their labour market experiences including the effects brought by the pandemic;

X 3 reports their perceptions and experiences regarding public employment services;

X 4 reports their perceptions regarding women’s employment

X 5 and, at last, their plans to stay in Turkey in the short and long term.

Methodology

This report is divided in three sections; (1) literature review, (2) main survey results, and (3) key informant interviews’ results (KIIs). The main survey was conducted with 1800 respondents of 18-29 years of age (900 Syrians and 900 host community members) between 15 November 2021 and 14 December 2021. The survey was based on quota sampling. The respondents were reached out through snowballing method. The sample quotas were arranged based on the respondents’ city of residence, age, sex, educational attainment, and nationality. The survey data was weighted based on key sociodemographic attributes of TurkStat’s household labour force survey (HLFS). The survey results represent young people (18-29) living in urban areas of Turkey during the 4th quarter of 2021. Key informant interviews (KIIs) were carried out with 19 informants between 1-15 December 2021 to discuss and validate the initial findings of the main survey