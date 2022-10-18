WFP Türkiye Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

51,869 people assisted in September 2022

US$ 352,128 distributed through value vouchers

US$ 247,720 distributed through vocational and on-the-job trainings (estimated)

US$ 5.3 m six-month net funding requirements (October 2022 – March 2023)

Operational Updates

• WFP and the Turkish Red Crescent continued the evoucher programme in seven temporary accommodation centres (TAC) across south-eastern Türkiye. In September, 45,949 refugees received monthly assistance of Turkish Lira (TRY) 150 (US$ 8) per person, amounting to US$ 352,128 in total.

Beneficiaries include 2,440 Ukrainian refugees accommodated in the TAC in Elazig and around 240 Syrian refugees, awaiting registration, assisted through prepaid cards.

• In September, 658 participants pursued vocational and applied training in 14 provinces as part of the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme. WFP offered diverse trainings throughout the month which included accounting, furniture and wood work, kitchen staff, butchery, metal sheet processing, and textile, among others. In addition, during the month, a new barista training programme was introduced in response to a growing demand for professional baristas in the employment market.

• The SES programme facilitated the employment of 582 individuals thus far. Hence, the overall employment rate among SES participants is around 39 percent. This programme is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of National Education, the Turkish Employment Agency and many Chambers of Commerce and Industry. It aims to build the capacities of refugees and host communities to match the demand in the labour market.

• WFP signed a Field Level Agreement (FLA) with the Sanliurfa Chamber of Commerce and Industry to coimplement vocational training in the manufacturing sector in the southern province as part of the SES programme. This is the ninth FLA signed with different Chambers of Commerce and Industry across the country, including Chambers in main cities such as Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir.

• Under the Network Fresh Project (As Ortagim in Turkish), WFP and Sisli Municipality in Istanbul delivered 4,531 meals donated by 19 businesses to 744 beneficiaries in September. WFP resumed its support to Sisli Municipality in the implementation of this project in July 2022 following a successful pilot phase between July and December 2021. The project aims to collect surplus meals from participating businesses and distribute them to vulnerable households. The ownership of the project will be completely handed over to the municipality at the end of the month.

• WFP continued to advance the cost benefit analysis for the Ministry of National Education’s (MoNE) school meals programme. WFP has collected quantitative data from the Ministry and will complement it with qualitative data collected from teachers, parents, local MoNE staff and school administrators. Findings will be shared with MoNE on 20 October. The school meals programme currently targets 1.5 million school children at all level