WFP Türkiye Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

Operational Updates

WFP continued to implement the joint e-voucher programme with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) in seven temporary accommodation centres (TAC) as planned. In October, 44,840 refugees received monthly assistance of TRY 150 (US$ 8) per person, including 2,296 Ukrainian refugees accommodated in a TAC in Elazig. The total amount of cash transferred during the reporting period amounted to US$ 362,402. Between July and September 2022, WFP and TRC had assisted around 1,453 refugees transferred to the TACs while awaiting registration with the same amount through prepaid cards.

In October, the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme continued to provide vocational and applied training to 560 participants in 14 provinces. The trainings offered throughout the month were diverse, including account assistant, barista, chef assistant, information technology, metal sheet processing and joining, machine maintenance and repair, shoe making, and printing, among others.

The SES programme is implemented in partnership with the Ministry of National Education, The Turkish Employment Agency, local NGOs and several Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Designed in line with the employment market’s needs, the SES programme aims to build the capacities of refugees and host communities to reach long-term employment and become self-reliant.