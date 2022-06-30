WFP Türkiye Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

47,387 beneficiaries assisted in May 2022 (estimated).

US$ 422,729 distributed through value vouchers

US$ 132,974 distributed through vocational and applied trainings (estimated)

US$ 3.8 m six-month net funding requirements (June 2022 – November 2022)

Operational Updates

• The implementation of the e-voucher programme with the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) continued with no interruptions. In May, 42,387 refugees living in six camps across southeastern Türkiye received monthly assistance of Turkish Lira (TRY) 150 (USD 10) per person.

These cash transfers help in-camp residents meet their basic needs.

• The Q1 2022 In-Camp Price Market Monitoring (PMM), On-Site Monitoring (OSM) and Protection reports showed that although the first quarter of 2022 was marked by a continuous decrease in the number of camp beneficiaries - from 43,655 in January to 43,002 in March – this trend was slower than the previous months due to the economic conditions which increased the cost of living in urban areas including rental fees.

• The Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme, WFP’s flagship livelihoods programme in Türkiye, continued to train refugees and members of the host community to help them gain the skills they need to access employment. As of May, a total of 648 participants pursued either vocational or applied training in 13 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Mersin, Sanliurfa and Sivas) across the country.

Trainings available in May included chef assistant, pastry chef assistant, information technologies, food packaging, store attendant as well as computer numerically-controlled (CNC) operator trainings. SES was officially launched in August 2021 and is implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) and the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR).

• During the period of 8-18 May, Colombian Chef Charlie Otero visited Türkiye for a ten-days trip during which he cooked and shared his experience with SES participants and teachers in the provinces of Ankara, Hatay, Istanbul and Izmir. SES participants learned new cooking techniques and gained new insights into Latin American cuisine.

• A school feeding expert from WFP’s Headquarters visited the country office to conduct field visits and kickstart an investment case for the school meal programme that MoNE has already in place and is willing to scale up with WFP’s support. The programme targets around 1.5 million school children at all levels during the current school year. WFP will provide technical support to widen its scope at the primary school level.