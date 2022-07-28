WFP Türkiye Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

46,257 people assisted in June 2022

US$ 386.685,79 distributed through value vouchers

US$ 80,944 distributed through vocational and onthe-job trainings (estimated)

US$ 6.1 m six-month net funding requirements (July 2022 – December 2022)

Operational Updates

In June, 42,264 refugees living in six temporary accommodation centres located across south-eastern Türkiye received monthly assistance of Turkish Lira (TRY) 150 (USD 9) per person in the e-voucher programme coimplemented by WFP and the Turkish Red Crescent. This assistance helps refugees meet their food and non-food needs.

In collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) and the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR), the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme continued in 15 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Mardin, Mersin, Sanliurfa, and Sivas). In June, 594 refugees pursued either vocational or applied training. SES includes a wide array of trainings such as chef assistant, housekeeping, information technology, computer numerically-controlled (CNC) operator, and barista. The programme aims to enhance self-reliance of the refugees and host communities by facilitating their transit to the labour market.

In June, WFP signed field level agreements with the Chambers of Industry of Adana, Ankara and Gaziantep as well as Mersin Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Istanbul Chamber of Commerce to start piloting SES Programme vocational trainings in the manufacturing sector in response to the labour market demand. As such, WFP is expected to reach 190 participants.