WFP Türkiye Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In July, 43,084 refugees living in six camps across southeastern Türkiye received monthly assistance. Each refugee household received Turkish Lira (TRY) 150 (USD 7) per person. This assistance helps refugees meet their food and non-food needs. WFP also extended its assistance to 931 irregular migrants who are temporarily hosted in camps for registration.

Following the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis, the Government allowed Ukrainians to enter the country and housed those with no shelters in dormitories in the provinces of Bursa, Tekirdag, Kirklareli, Edirne, and Eskişehir, as well as in a temporary accommodation centre in Elazig. In July, WFP visited a camp located in the province of Elazig housing 1,320 Ukrainian refugees. In the upcoming months, the camp will host an additional 1,500 Ukrainian refugees, including those from other cities, who will be assisted by WFP and its partner, the Turkish Red Crescent through cash-based transfers (e-vouchers). Earlier this month, the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) sent an official letter to WFP seeking feedback on potential areas of support for the Ukrainian refugees newly arriving in Türkiye.

In collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE) and the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR), the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme continued in 15 provinces (Adana,

Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir,

Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Mardin,

Mersin, Sanliurfa and Sivas) to enhance the self-reliance of refugees and Turkish nationals. In July, 588 participants, 61 percent of whom were female, pursued vocational and applied training in chef assistant, food packaging, information technology, store attendant, housekeeping, and other skills. WFP also signed new field level agreements with the Izmir Chamber of Commerce, Education and Health Foundation (IZTO) and the first organized Industrial Zone of Ankara Chamber of Commerce.

Given that Türkiye depends on imported energy, the continuous devaluation of the Turkish Lira and the global increase in oil prices pushed the annual inflation and food inflation rates up to reach 79 and 94 percent respectively in June 2022. The price of oil per litre doubled to TRY 28 (USD 2) in Q2 2022 compared to last year, leading to an increase in the production costs by 138 percent and inflicting an impact on food prices.

According to Q2 2022 In-Camp Price Market Monitoring (PMM) findings, the food basket cost in contracted markets increased from TRY 353 (USD 20) to TRY 424 (USD 24) between March and June 2022. The preliminary findings of the PMM showed that the prices of sugar and dairy products (i.e. cheese and yoghurt) had increased steeply while the contracted markets in the camps also had difficulty in keeping enough sugar in their stocks. The costs of all food items in the food basket increased in Q2 2022 compared to Q1 except eggs, tomatoes and cucumbers.

The Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) in Türkiye reached TRY 925 (USD 53) as of April 2022 according to the latest available data from the Turkish Statistical Institute. Considering the inflation rates released in May and June, the cost of the MEB is expected to reach TRY 986 (USD 59) in June 2022.