WFP Türkiye Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

48,268 people assisted in August 2022

US$ 359,261 distributed through value vouchers

US$ 139,009 distributed through vocational and on-the-job trainings (estimated)

US$ 5.6 m six-month net funding requirements (September 2022 – February 2023)

Operational Updates

In August, WFP and the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) assisted 42,499 refugees living in six temporary accommodation centres located across south-eastern Türkiye through the e-voucher programme. Each refugee household received Turkish Lira (TRY) 150 (USD 8) per person, of which 80 percent is allocated for food and 20 percent for non-food items. Also, 428 unregistered refugees temporarily accommodated in the camps received the same amount through prepaid cards. They will be included in the kizilaykart programme once their ID registration is completed and they are granted the international protection status.

By the end of July, around 1,500 Ukrainian refugees hosted in dormitories in Bursa, Tekirdag, Kirklareli, Edirne and Eskisehir since the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis were relocated to the temporary accommodation centre in the province of Elazig already housing 1,320 refugees. In September, these refugees will start receiving monthly assistance of TRY 150 (USD 8) per person as part of the e-voucher programme.

In collaboration with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE), the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) and Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Socioeconomic Empowerment and Sustainability (SES) Programme continued to provide regular training to refugees and members of the host communities to help them gain new skills and facilitate their transition to the labour market. As of August, 1,194 participants pursued vocational and applied training in 14 provinces. Trainings offered in August were chef assistant, information technology, food packaging, housekeeping, kitchen staff and pastry chef assistant, among others.

WFP is preparing to sign a Field Level Agreement (FLA) in September with the Sanliurfa Chamber of Commerce and Industry to implement vocational and applied training programmes in the manufacturing sector in the south-eastern province. This will be the ninth FLA signed with different Chambers of Commerce and Industry in provinces under the SES programme.

Consequently, these rates led to a drop in the adequacy of the assistance from 42 percent to 35 percent during the same period. It also put further pressure on the purchasing power of in-camp refugees amidst decreasing agricultural work opportunities and farming activities compared to a year ago due to the high cost of agricultural inputs.