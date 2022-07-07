USA ambassador to the UN visits Northwest Syria’s last remaining border crossing

7 July 2022 - His Excellency Jeffrey Flake, the United States of America Ambassador to Türkiye, recently escorted Her Excellency Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the USA Ambassador to the United Nations, to the last remaining humanitarian border crossing into Northwest Syria at Bab-al-Hawa. They were received by Mark Cutts, UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator, as well as by members of other UN agencies -- including WHO -- inside the WFP’s Logistic Cluster’s Hub in Reyhanli, southeast Türkiye.

The ambassadors were shown the importance of the Hub and were explained its vital role in supplying humanitarian relief to the 4.4 million people in Northwest Syria. Every year, WHO delivers US$ 10 million worth of supplies into Northwest Syria and reaches nearly 200 facilities with supplies each month. Approximately 33% of the health facilities in Northwest Syria rely on WHO’s supply line for a staggering 100% of their needs. WHO provides essential medicines for primary and secondary health care services, including kits for non-communicable diseases; anaesthesia and mental health drugs; surgical and ICU care for trauma patients; as well as medical equipment and supplies.

On the day of the visit itself, 2 June 2022, the ambassadors and dignitaries were able to witness WHO deliver three trucks of supplies for 3500 trauma interventions across the border into Northwest Syria, carrying a total of 35 trauma kits along with interagency emergency health kit renewables and consumables.