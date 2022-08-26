UNHCR Türkiye Operational Update, May-July 2022

Key Figures (as of 31 July)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Türkiye including around over 3.65 million Syrians under temporary protection and close to 330,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities. While 98.6% of Syrian refugees live across Türkiye in 81 provinces, 1.3% are hosted in seven temporary accommodation centres managed by the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM).

10,584 Refugees have been submitted for resettlement consideration to 13 countries in 2022 so far. 5,144 refugees have departed for resettlement to 14 countries, 79% of whom were Syrian and 8% Afghan.

22,302 Calls answered on the UNHCR Counselling Line in July. Most of the callers, the majority Syrian (57%) followed by Afghan nationals (22%), enquired about resettlement opportunities followed by financial assistance. Over 2,500 calls came through UNHCR’s dedicated GBV line, some 800 of whom chose to be connected to an operator for counselling.

To address the protection needs of refugees and asylum seekers in Türkiye, UNHCR undertakes a range of activities, thanks to the generous support of its donors.

In addition to conducting door-to-door protection assessments through its partners, UNHCR utilizes online tools such as the Help Website, Services Advisor and UNHCR Türkiye Information Board on Facebook; tools crucial for providing reliable and updated information on protection services.

This way, the protection situation is constantly being assessed, and necessary responses are being offered to persons forced to flee their homes due to persecution and war.

Read more here

UNHCR Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey, visited Türkiye on an official mission, 6-7 June. Ambassador Affey held consultative meetings with senior government officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM), Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) and members of the diplomatic corps. The visit took into consideration Türkiye’s key role, and its engagement and investments in the Horn of Africa, particularly Somalia, which would help to improve the refugee response in host countries and create a conducive environment for voluntary returns as part of the durable solutions for Somali refugees as envisaged in the Nairobi Declaration and Plan of Action adopted by IGAD countries.

In cooperation with the Global Compact on Refugees team at headquarters, UNHCR participated in the conference on Parliaments and the Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees organized by the Interparliamentary Union (IPU) and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) on 20-21 June with a focus on bringing about stronger international cooperation and national implementation. The Speaker of the GNAT, Mustafa Şentop, mentioned in a news conference, that bringing together parliamentarians to discuss and look at possible solutions would help to raise more awareness on global migration, stressing that solutions should be as global as the problem is. Around 300 parliamentarians and officials from 50 different parliaments, including 16 speakers and deputy speakers and senior Turkish officials attended the event. UNHCR’s Türkiye Representative was a panellist in a session on international governance standards, global compacts and global policy agendas, while UNHCR’s GCR team at headquarters took part in the panel session on responsibility and fair burden sharing. UNHCR underlined GCR objectives, achievements and way forward, along with messages to parliamentarians on how they could support refugee protection and inclusion, domestically and internationally. The conference also held a special session on the experience of Türkiye as the country hosting the highest number of migrants in the world.

The Representative was on mission to the southeast region of Türkiye, in Kilis, Gaziantep, Mardin and Şanlıurfa during the first week of July. In addition to meeting governors, provincial directors of migration management, mayors, and visiting verification and voluntary repatriation processing areas, the Representative also met with staff, partners, and university representatives, and visited livelihoods and social cohesion projects implemented by UNHCR and partners. The Representative also signed a Letter of Understanding with the Mayor of Kilis to strengthen the ongoing partnership between UNHCR and Kilis Municipality for the protection and provision of services to people in need of international protection in Kilis and to support social cohesion among the communities. Kilis is the province in Türkiye with the highest proportion of Syrians to the Turkish population.