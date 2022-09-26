Türkiye + 3 more

UNHCR Turkey Izmir Field Office 2021 Operational Highlights [EN/TR]

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

46,391 humanitarian relief items provided to support border authorities in responding to immediate humanitarian needs of persons rescued, intercepted and apprehended in the Aegean border region.

4,350 people were assessed, counselled and referred to relevant services through municipal and refugee-led partners in cooperation with UNHCR in the Aegean Region

157 interviews with survivors of alleged pushbacks by Hellenic Coast Guard conducted by UNHCR and the western border response team supported by UNHCR.

Related Content