Ukraine Situation: Regional Response and Arrivals in Turkey (June 2022)

Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine

• Hostilities, featuring at times the intense shelling of civilian areas, continued to rage in eastern Ukraine.

• 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine (plus 7 million refugees who have fled to neighbouring countries).

• As at 4 June, OHCHR had confirmed at least 9,444 civilian casualties in the country: 4,266 killed and 5,178 injured.

• Continued reports of multiple civilian infrastructure being damaged by hostilities. 1,888 schools damaged or destroyed by shelling and bombardments.

• 15.7 million people in need of humanitarian support, with numbers growing. More than 7.5 million children saw their education suspended, hundreds of thousands of people do not have access to water and electricity, and millions do not know where their next meal is coming from. Municipal authorities and WHO have warned of potential disease outbreaks, including cholera, in Mariupol due to unsanitary conditions.