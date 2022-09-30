Türkiye Population Movement: Community Based Migration Programme - Case Study Report (Türkiye, June 2022)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Turkey started to receive large number of refugees from Syria shortly after the outbreak of the Syria war in 2011. Turkish authorities pursued an ‘open door’ policy with temporary protection status given to those arriving from Syria, through which access to humanitarian support and basic services was ensured. Initially, people arriving from Syria were accommodated in camps managed by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) with high quality shelter, WASH, food, non-food (later in the form of vouchers) as well as security services available. TRCS shared with authorities its international experience obtained through its active participation in the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement. TRCS soon also started to provide food and non-food items to a growing number of people from Syria seeking protection. The number of people continued to grow and reached more than 110,000 in November 2012. As the influx of Syrians grew exponentially, the TRCS required additional resources and an Emergency Appeal MDRTR003 – Turkey Population Movement in response to Syrian crisis (EA) was launched in November 2012 by IFRC for CHF 32.3 million. As the number of arrivals continued to grow to 225,000 and additional camps were established, the EA was revised for CHF 44,2 million in May 2013, with the focus changing from winterization to mid-term relief. As the number of camps was increasing with over 250,000 residents, and with more than 2,5 million people residing in urban areas, TRCS programmatic focus shifted towards supporting refugees living in urban areas and their host communities. Consequently, TRCS launched the Community Centre Project in January 2015 with continued support from the EA. The set-up of various Community Centres in Turkey`s most populated provinces where majority of the refugee communities reside helped offering complex services in various sectors including protection, livelihoods, health, education, PSS and social cohesion. Just before the closure of the EA in June 2021, an evaluation was commissioned by the IFRC Turkey Delegation between April – June 2021 and focused on processes designed and implemented to ensure the relevance, efficiency and coherence of the implementation. The evaluation found that the TRCS through the implementation of the EA further strengthened its auxiliary role and is seen as a trusted and reliable partner in the implementation of Government of Turkey protection and migration policies. The EA has supported a relevant and coherent programme based on accurately identified needs and timely adjustments corresponding to changing vulnerabilities, which led to successful transition from an early disaster management approach to a sophisticated and high-quality community-based programme focusing on protection, health and PSS, livelihood and social cohesion based on the Community Centre model piloted in Sanliurfa. Much can be learned from this evaluation for the design and implementation of other EAs in well-developed national societies in middle-income countries with strongly developed government institutions.

The purpose of this study is to address the above recommendation of the Final Evaluation about a presentation of a model within the Movement with regards to transition from a service delivery (disaster management) approach to a protection and resilience-oriented approach in Türkiye. This will be achieved by capturing best practices and learning elements noted during this transition. The main sources of information for this study are various monitoring, evaluation, and review studies conducted during the lifetime of the EA. Any information gaps were filled using the findings from primary sources which include the key informant interviews (KIIs) and focus group discussions (FGDs). According to the findings, the most prominent external factors that led to the transition from emergency response to long-term programming are related to the nature of the crisis, Government policies, movement of refugees to urban areas and the approach of different stakeholders on the ground. On the other hand, internal factors are linked to staff and capacities in place and additional resources required to respond to the continuing needs of people as the crisis became protracted. The introduction of the community centre model proved relevant and effective in the sense that it served various needs of people in need who have been dispersed in many locations, especially, in urban areas across Türkiye. Needs were identified at the local level through engagement with local authorities and regular satisfaction surveys with the communities which informed programme design and evolution in time. Adoption of the holistic approach including internal and external referrals to complementary services ensured effectiveness. One important challenge noted was related to recruiting various kinds of expert staff including psychologists, case workers, social workers, interpreters needed for the community centres. Regarding social cohesion and resilience, findings show that activities in the community centres have led to substantial increase in integration and social cohesion between Syrian refugees and host communities. Although endline study indicates that the efforts to increase employability of refugees were successful, some other sources such as monitoring missions note challenges with regards to job placements following vocational trainings. Among the recommendations to address this challenge are provision of employment-guaranteed vocational trainings and in-kind entrepreneurship support to start a home-based micro business. With regards to sustainability, while training across livelihoods, health and PSS, social cohesion, and community engagement and accountability (CEA) has led to upskilling of staff and volunteers useful for current and future roles; more engagement, support and commitment from volunteers and localization have been noted as important factors to ensure sustainability of the community centres.